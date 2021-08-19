Analysts Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings of ($55.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Galecto by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

