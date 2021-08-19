Project Inverse (XIV) One Day Volume Tops $409,525.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $742,891.11 and approximately $409,525.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00142592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00150309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,508.15 or 0.99993598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.00915558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00703520 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XIVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.