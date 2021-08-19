Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $824,788.16 and $30,793.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00142592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00150309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,508.15 or 0.99993598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.84 or 0.00915558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00703520 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.