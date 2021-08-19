CryptEx (CRX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $820.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $15.86 or 0.00034106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.52 or 1.00088992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010613 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.