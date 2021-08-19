Ergo Price Tops $12.12 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $12.12 or 0.00026053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $387.91 million and $4.39 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,511.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.19 or 0.06790179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.86 or 0.01401505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00374031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00141489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00560758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00340590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.79 or 0.00313453 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

