Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Market Cap Tops $70.11 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $70.11 million and approximately $800,927.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.00 or 0.00862164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00047799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00104867 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

