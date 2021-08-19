LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.88. 166,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.19.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
