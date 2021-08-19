LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.88. 166,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.19.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.