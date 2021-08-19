John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 13,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,386. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

