On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTIVF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 24,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,840. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.53.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
