On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTIVF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 24,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,840. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

