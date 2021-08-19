Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Expands By 27.3%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,281. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

