1,200 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Match Group makes up 0.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.55. 2,814,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,927. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

