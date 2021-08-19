Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $11.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 198,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

