Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

