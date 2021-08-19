Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

