Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.54. 486,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

