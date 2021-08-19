Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 126,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

