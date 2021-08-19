i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in July

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUCF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAUCF. Scotiabank began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

