Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 79 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

