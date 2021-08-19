Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Gafisa stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Gafisa Company Profile
