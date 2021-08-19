Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gafisa stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

