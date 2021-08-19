Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Rises By 21.4%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$21.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

