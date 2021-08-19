Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms makes up 1.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.14.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.84. 399,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

