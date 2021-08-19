Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.00. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

WMT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 541,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

