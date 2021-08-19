Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE BGB remained flat at $$13.91 on Thursday. 61,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,855. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
