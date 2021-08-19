Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE BGB remained flat at $$13.91 on Thursday. 61,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,855. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,384 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 195,984 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

