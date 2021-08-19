Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,831. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock worth $94,998,501. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.