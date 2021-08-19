Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $30.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 215.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,959. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

