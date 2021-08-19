$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

SRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

