Brokerages Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.62). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 32.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 67.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.