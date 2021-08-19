Brokerages Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.62). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tricida.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 32.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 67.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.27. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
