BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Down 16% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $23.40 million and $60,091.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

