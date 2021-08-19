NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $538,717.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $538,717.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $65.78 or 0.00141433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00149542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.68 or 1.00246330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00912591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00700522 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

