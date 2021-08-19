Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,090. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.76 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,610,167 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

