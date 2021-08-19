Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 3.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.06. 3,302,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,468. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.