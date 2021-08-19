AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,286. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

