Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.98. 43,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

