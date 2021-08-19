Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Waldencast Acquisition accounts for about 2.3% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WALDU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WALDU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

