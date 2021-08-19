Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. 602,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

