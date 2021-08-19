Universal Health Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:UHS traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 540,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,267. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

