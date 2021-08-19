DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 304,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,048. The firm has a market cap of $779.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.48. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

