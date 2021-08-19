Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 249.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corning by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,871,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.89. 4,419,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

