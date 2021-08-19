-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). Workhorse Group posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 135,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 444,750 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.72.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

