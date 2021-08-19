SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,402. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,928,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

