Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00007623 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $92,563.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

