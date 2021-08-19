Shivom Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

