Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NWL stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 2,161,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,631. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

