Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,749 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $135,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.08. 23,333,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,927,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.