Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $34,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 134.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 701,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,128. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

