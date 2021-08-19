OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.16. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

