American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $289.73

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $289.73 and last traded at $289.14, with a volume of 1196634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

