Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $120.07. 128,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,676. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.79.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

