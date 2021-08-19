The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.05.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The AZEK by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

