OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,261.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$24.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. OCI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

