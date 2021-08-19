Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $12.70 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $59.17 million and $17.71 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $12.70 or 0.00027309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00312037 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

